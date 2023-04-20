United we stand, divided we fall
To the editor,
We are very divided as a nation these days. The Jan. 6 Insurrection, Second Amendment rights, racism, voter suppression, and the separation of church and state (abortion) are all issues at the forefront.
The GOP continues to deny the truth about the Jan. 6 event and there are those who are actively trying to stifle investigations into learning the truth. Their motive is simple. They were either participants or they are afraid of Trump’s political power. They have embraced the anti-democracy movement of the MAGA extremists.
America would be the safest place in the world if guns made us safer. The school shootings of young people are particularly horrific. But I have heard GOP members make statements that we should arm the teachers to protect our children and one even said school shootings are the price we must pay to protect our second amendment rights. I’ll bet the gun lobby loves those guys! It’s a small wonder our young people are being disenfranchised by the GOP. Clearly, some type of regulation is needed here, particularly AR-15 type weapons. It worked before.
The recent nationwide ban of Mifepristone by a rogue federal judge in Texas, who has a reputation as a religious zealot, has put the abortion issue front and center again. His decision was not based on science, but rather religious conviction. I find this very disturbing because it is just another indication of the politicizing of our legal system.
The GOP wants to tell you what books you can read, what meds you can take, what history you can learn, what you can do with your uterus, what gender you are, and who you can love. They are captive to political and religious extremists whose endorsements are the price of election in GOP primaries.
They have locked themselves into a losing trajectory. I hope they find a way out before we lose our democracy.
Stewart Veeck
Grand Haven Township
