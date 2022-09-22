Three males from an overturned sailboat in a rough Lake Michigan were rescued Thursday evening by deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Shortly before 6 p.m., a caller to Central Dispatch reported three male subjects were on a Hobiecat-style sailboat that had overturned due to high waves in Lake Michigan, about 3 miles out from Tunnel Park in Park Township.
