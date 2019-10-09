A 21-year-old Norton Shores man was injured in a bicycle crash Tuesday evening on one of the trails near Mulligan's Hollow, according to an officer from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.
Police responded to the area shortly before 6:30 p.m.
The cyclist was unsure of his exact location, but believed he was at the top of the ski hill, police said. After a short search of the area, officers located the man on the path west of the water tank on top of Water Tank Hill.
Public safety officers extricated him from the area and took him to a waiting North Ottawa Community Hospital ambulance. The patient was taken to a Muskegon-area hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.