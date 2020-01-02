Police are seeking information on an 18-year-old Coopersville man who has not been heard from since early New Years Day.
Hunter Klompstra was last known to be at a friend's house at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, but has not made contact with family since that time, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Klompstra is a white male, 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a dark brown coat.
Anybody with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or leave a Silent Observer tip online at mosotips.com.
