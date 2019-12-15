Crash causes downed power lines across I-96 Saturday evening

WRIGHT TWP. - One person was injured and traffic diverted off Interstate 96 after a one-car crash that caused a power line to come down across the freeway Saturday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Ironwood Drive at 40th Avenue at 6:04 p.m.
The preliminary investigation showed that a 2008 Hyundai was eastbound on Ironwood Drive when the 19-year-old driver was going too fast and lost control of her vehicle where Ironwood Drive turns north to 40th Avenue. The vehicle left the road, struck a power pole and caused it to break and drop power lines across Ironwood Drive and the east and westbound lanes of I-96 near the 19-mile marker.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and Wright Tallmadge firefighters blocked the westbound lanes at 16th Avenue, while Coopersville-Polkton firefighters were called to block the eastbound lanes at 48th Avenue, due to the danger of the power line being on the ground across the highway.
Consumers Energy crews de-energized the power line and removed it from the highway.
An ambulance transported an 18-year-old male passenger in the vehicle to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for a knee injury. The other passengers in the car were not injured.
The freeway was re-opened to traffic at 7:30 p.m.
