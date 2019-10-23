Crashes cause headaches for commuters Monday evening

A series of crashes caused headaches for commuters traveling back to the lakeshore from Grand Rapids Monday evening.
Nobody was seriously injured in any of the crashes, according to Sgt. Michael VandenBosch, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
All of the crashes occurred on westbound I-96.
The first crash occurred at 4:50 p.m. when a 39-year-old Muskegon woman lost control on the wet highway near 88th Avenue west of Coopersville. She was struck in the driver’s side by a vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Nunica man, who was also westbound. Both drivers refused medical treatment.
At 5:52 p.m., a 59-year-old Norton Shores man was traveling west near 68th Avenue when his vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Marne woman. Both had minor injuries. An ambulance transported the man to an area hospital.
At 7:09 p.m., a 30-year-old Grand Haven man was westbound on the highway near 48th Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Coopersville man. The Coopersville man and his 58-year-old female passenger were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, VandenBosch said.
