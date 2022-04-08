A driver was pinned inside his vehicle after a crash Friday afternoon in Crockery Township, police said.
At around 1:30 p.m., a 65-year-old Rockford man was driving a 2002 Cadillac SUV east on Cleveland Street (M-104) when he "disregarded the red light," according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, and struck a southbound freightliner box truck, a shorter semi-truck.
