POLKTON TWP. — Eastbound I-96 was closed between Nunica and Coopersville for nearly six hours Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV.
Michigan State Police said one person died in the crash, which happened about a mile west of Exit 16 for Coopersville and Eastmanville shortly after noon.
After the crash, police shut down the highway’s eastbound lanes between the 9- and 16-mile markers
The name of the person who died had not been released prior to press time Wednesday night.
A semitrailer rested upside down in the ditch on the eastbound side of the highway near a vehicle that was severely damaged. Police vehicles, fire trucks and first responders blocked the road.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate were reopened to traffic at 5:53 p.m.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Coopersville/Polkton Fire Rescue assisted the state police at the scene.
