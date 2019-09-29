Five arrested for stealing from cars over weekend

Five suspects were arrested for stealing from cars in the Grand Avenue and Gladys Street area early Saturday morning.
Three juveniles and two adults were arrested after Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to the area at about 2 a.m. on a larceny in progress report.
All of the suspects are from the Grand Haven area, police said.
Stolen property was recovered and police are holding it until the owners can identify it.
Anyone missing anything from cars in that area is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch non-emergency number at 1-800-249-0911
On Friday, police asked for the public’s help identifying suspects in the theft of a bicycle early Wednesday morning from a rack at Lakeshore Middle School. The suspects were also wanted for questioning about thefts from cars in the area of Lake Avenue earlier in the week.
On Saturday, police updated the information released on their Facebook page and said two suspects were arrested in relation to the stolen bike incident.
Police did not say if the incidents were related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.