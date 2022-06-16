WRIGHT TWP. — A St. Joseph man was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a camper trailer that closed westbound I-96 between Coopersville and Marne for more than an hour Thursday.
The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. when the driver of a westbound fuel tanker truck looked down to adjust his radio. Police said the distraction caused him to not see traffic slowing down in front of him. The congestion was caused by road construction, police said.
