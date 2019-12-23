MASON COUNTY — A 46-year-old Grand Haven man was taken to the hospital after being accidentally shot during target practice at a Mason County home.
According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Sunday, Dec. 22 at around 11:30 a.m. at a home on East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township.
When emergency crews arrived, they found 46-year-old Jason Schenkel was shot in the leg. According to the release, Schenkel was target practicing with friends and family on private property when one of the guns malfunctioned.
The operator was trying to clear the malfunction and had the gun resting on the vehicle. When Schenkel walked past the barrel, it discharged.
Schenkel was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and then transferred to Butterworth in Grand Rapids for non-life-threatening injuries.
The weapon used was a long rifle and the sheriff's office says alcohol is not considered a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.