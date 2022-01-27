A Grand Haven Township man was killed Thursday afternoon when he was ejected from his pickup truck in a single-vehicle crash on Lincoln Street in Robinson Township.
Police said the 36-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck east on Lincoln Street, west of 124th Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. The truck went off the north side of the road and crashed into a tree.
