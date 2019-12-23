Husband and wife arrested for filling son's prescriptions after he died

HUDSONVILLE — The father and mother of a teen with autism, who drowned earlier this year, have been arrested for fraudulently filling his prescriptions in the months after his death.
Timothy Alan Koets, 50, has already been charged in connection to the drowning death of his 16-year-old son Samuel Koets. On March 28, Samuel was found dead in the family's pool. Authorities launched an investigation and uncovered "deplorable" conditions in the teen's basement bedroom. Timothy faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter.
During the course of the drowning investigation, detectives also learned that Timothy Koets had been filling prescriptions intended for his son. The sheriff's office says it occurred on multiple occasions after Samuel's death. Timothy Koet's wife, Michelle Koets, is also charged. Investigation shows that the parents were filling Ritalin prescription through October and taking it themselves.
Timothy has been charged with an additional three felonies and Michelle has been charged with a misdemeanor.
Both of the suspects are free at this time and an arraignment will be scheduled at the Hudsonville District Court at a later date. This incident remains under investigation.
