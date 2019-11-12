A Polkton Township man has been charged with manslaughter, now that his wife has died after a shooting incident on Oct. 21.
Jaron Paul Chatman, 25, was arrested on the new charges Tuesday morning and taken into custody without incident, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office. Chatman is being held in the Ottawa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
The man’s wife, Emily Marie Chatman, 24, died early Thursday morning as a result of her injuries.
Jaron Chatman was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, as well as felony firearm.
Bennett said that police and Ottawa County Prosecuting attorneys met after the women’s death and the Prosecuting Office authorized the manslaughter charge.
Jaron Chatman is also charged with felony firearm.
Emergency crews responded to the 16600 block of 80th Avenue on Monday, Oct. 21, on a report of an accidental shooting.
The victim, Emily Chatman, was take to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and was listed in critical condition.
She died at the hospital on Nov. 7. The Ottawa County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be a gunshot wound on her head.
The incident remains under investigation.
