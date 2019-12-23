The intersection of 96th Avenue and Polk Street in Olive Township remained closed early Monday afternoon as police investigated a crash between a semi truck and a car.
One person was stilled pinned inside the vehicle at the time of the 11:27 a.m. press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred at 10:19 a.m.
Police said Aero-Med responded to the scene.
WZZM-TV is reporting that five people were injured in the crash. They also reported that the person pinned inside the vehicle was responding.
