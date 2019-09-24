A Muskegon man, upset about divorce proceedings, was arrested after assaulting his wife Monday morning in the parking lot at a local restaurant, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.
Grand Haven officers responded to a reported assault in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken, 923 N. Beacon Blvd., at 9:16 a.m.
Hawke said that the 32-year-old man had become enraged with his wife over divorce proceedings. Witnesses said that he punched her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. He then kicked her in the stomach.
The victim, a 32-year-old Muskegon woman, is pregnant, Hawke said. She suffered a swollen eye from being punched. A medical examination following the assault confirmed that the baby was not harmed.
Arraignment for the suspect is pending in Ottawa County District Court.
