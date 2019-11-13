Man ejected in crash near GVSU's Allendale campus

One person was injured when he was ejected from his vehicle in a two-car crash Wednesday morning near the Grand Valley State University campus in Allendale.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies and GVSU campus police responded to the 10:24 a.m. crash on 48th Avenue at West Campus Drive.
Preliminary reports are that a 21-year-old Ohio man was driving south on 48th Avenue when his vehicle hit another vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Allendale man, according to Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Allendale man was ejected from his vehicle. His injuries are unknown at this time.
The second vehicle ended up next to a building, Keuning said.
Life EMS and Allendale firefighters also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
