MUSKEGON — A Muskegon city commissioner is facing a drunken driving charge following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
According to a police report, a Muskegon public safety officer was patrolling in the area of Third Street when he saw a black SUV drive through two intersections with four-way stop signs at around 1:20 a.m. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled over the the driver, who was later identified as Michael Ramsey.
During a field sobriety test, the officer said Ramsey had slurred speech and stumbled throughout the test. Ramsey told the officer he had "two to three drinks" prior to being pulled over.
Ramsey refused to take a breathalyzer test and a blood draw. By refusing those tests, his license will be suspended, police said.
Authorities took him to the Muskegon County Jail.
After authorities obtained a search warrant, medical staff made a blood draw. He's now charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
On Thursday, Ramsey said he was planning to respond to the arrest and share a public statement about the incident after he has time to consult with family, friends and his attorney.
