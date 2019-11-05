Muskegon Heights woman killed in Fruitport Township crash

A 39-year-old Muskegon Heights woman died following a two-car crash early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Airline Highway and East Sternberg Road.
The crash occurred at about 6:40 a.m., according to Fruitport Township Police.
Both drivers were taken to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon after being extricated by emergency crews, police said.
The second driver was in stable condition following the crash.
No other information is being released at this time, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
