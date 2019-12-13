OLIVE TWP. - A 22-year-old West Olive man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Port Sheldon Street near 96th Avenue.
Officials identified the man as Charles Gallup.
The road in the area was closed for several hours for investigation of the crash.
Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 9700 block of Port Sheldon Street at 3:14 a.m.
The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling west on Port Sheldon Street when it ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree, according to Sgt. J. Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, who was the lone occupant, was pinned inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that a neighbor was awakened by the crash and called 911.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene was Olive Township Fire Rescue and AMR Ambulance.
