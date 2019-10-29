Pedestrian injured when struck by car

A woman suffered serious injuries when she walked across northbound U.S. 31 into the path of a car Tuesday night.
The woman, whose identity was not released at the time, was transported by ambulance to North Ottawa Community Hospital.
Emergency crews responded to the northbound lanes of the highway at Robbins Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Two witnesses and the victim were walking west on the sidewalk along Robbins Road and stopped at the highway, said Capt. Chris Wright of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. The female walked into the road and was hit by a northbound car.
Wright said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the car, a Grand Haven-area female, had the right of way with a green light.
One lane of the highway in each direction was closed for the police investigation and for use by emergency vehicles. Police said that it was possible they would be diverting northbound traffic at Comstock Street so that a full investigation could be completed.
The investigation and mapping of the scene could take a few hours, police said.
This is the second car-versus-pedestrian crash on Robbins Road in less than two weeks.
On Oct. 16, just before 11 p.m., a 60-year-old Grand Haven man died when he was hit by a car while walking along the street. Today, police identified the man as Gary Ackerman. That crash remains under investigation, as well.
