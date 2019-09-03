HOLLAND TWP. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a cellphone store on Douglas Avenue in Holland Township. The incident was reported at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
A passerby witnessed a suspect vehicle and notified authorities, according to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, an Ottawa County deputy observed the suspect vehicle and pursued the suspects into Allegan County.
The vehicle stopped on I-196 near 114th Avenue in Allegan County. Multiple suspects fled on foot, Sparks said.
One subject has been taken into custody and the search continues for the remaining suspects.
Sparks said multiple area law enforcement agencies are working with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office to resolve this and other cellphone store break-ins. The incident remains under investigation.
