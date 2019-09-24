UPDATE (TUESDAY 8:26 P.M.):
Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a reported armed robbery in the 1200 block of Woodlawn Avenue at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. The investigation revealed that a 17-year-old Grand Haven man was robbed at gun point outside a residence, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said in an updated release Tuesday night.
Officers located the suspects traveling north into Spring Lake. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted near All Shores Wesleyan Church.
Two Grand Rapids men, ages 17 and 18, were arrested. Handguns were recovered from the car.
One suspect was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple felony charges with arraignment pending. The other suspect was lodged on an outstanding armed robbery warrant issued by Kent County.
"Investigating officers determined that the victim and suspects are known to each other," Hawke said. "This was not a random act and other criminal activity was involved between individuals prior to the robbery."
ORIGINAL STORY:
SPRING LAKE TWP. — Two people were arrested and their car confiscated after a reported armed robbery in Grand Haven on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a residence on the robbery reported just after 2 p.m., according to Lt. Chip Wright. He declined to give the address of the house.
A resident claimed that items were taken, but Wright said that was still under investigation early Tuesday afternoon.
Police were given a description of the alleged robbers’ vehicle, located the vehicle going down Savidge Street in Spring Lake and pulled over the car behind All Shores Wesleyan Church at about 2:30 p.m.
Anyone in the church was advised to shelter in place because of a report of a possible weapon in the vehicle, Wright said.
Once the car’s occupants were detained, the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted.
At least half a dozen police cars from GHDPS and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene, as well as two unmarked police vehicles.
The incident remains under investigation.
This story will be updated once more information is released.
