A less than forceful winter storm combined with people heeding warnings to stay off the roads may have contributed to a lighter-than-expected load for emergency personnel this past weekend.
“We took a total of 35 crash reports countywide over the weekend,” said Sgt. Mike VanDenBosch of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office traffic unit. “This includes Saturday and Sunday.”
VanDenBosch said the weather was not as bad as predicted and the roads stayed wet, not icy, longer than expected.
“The media outlets advised drivers to stay off the roads, if possible, and I believe that many motorists listened to that advice,” he said.
According to the National Weather Service, the next chance for snow is Wednesday afternoon. More snow is expected Friday.
