Police identify student killed in pedestrian crash

Police have released the name of the teenager killed in a car versus pedestrian crash Wednesday morning in Holland Township.
Aline Mapendo, 16, a West Ottawa student, died in the 7 a.m. incident.
Mapendo was walking along James Street, east of Beech Street when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Holland woman, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
The teen was walking to her bus stop, police said. The driver of the vehicle said that she did not see the girl until it was too late.
West Ottawa High School Principal Jason Reinecke said that counseling services as well as a crisis response team would be available to staff and students for the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.