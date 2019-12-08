Police looking for stolen stump grinders

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating suspects who stole three stump grinders from a Marne business Friday night.
Sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, a lock on a gate to the property was cut and suspects entered the yard area near Vermeer Midwest, 1098 Franklin St., according to Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects loaded up three Vermeer Stump Grinders that were next to the building. The stump grinders are valued at $30,000 each, Wildfong said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368).
