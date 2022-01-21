EAST LANSING — The body of who is believed to be a missing Grand Valley State University student was recovered from the Red Cedar River in East Lansing on Friday afternoon, according to Michigan State University police.
Officials say the body was found at around 12:30 p.m., about 1.5 miles away from where Brendan Santo was last seen.
While the identification is pending, police believe the body belongs to Santo, who had been missing since late October after visiting friends in East Lansing for the MSU-University of Michigan football game.
Police say information is limited while the investigation continues, but that foul play is still not suspected in Santo's disappearance.
Santo was 18. His family lives in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills.
University police are asking the public to give Santo's family privacy at this time.
"The Santo family has been informed and we are providing them with as much information and support as possible during this difficult time," police said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan."
Santo was last seen the night of Oct. 29 leaving Yakeley Hall on the MSU campus in East Lansing shortly before midnight. Police said his vehicle had remained parked in the same spot and that no activity had been found on Santo's phone.
Civilian groups formed shortly after Santo's disappearance and combed the area near the Red Cedar River searching for any signs of the missing man.
MSU and GVSU students who may be struggling with the news have options. MSU Counseling and Psychiatric Services is available 24/7 at 517-355-8270 and the MSU Employee Assistance Program is available at 517-355-4506. GVSU students can contact their University Counseling Center at 616-331-3266.
