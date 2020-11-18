The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a Grand Haven Township man who was last seen walking in Allendale.
Thomas Jeremiah Kasack, 36, was last seen walking down Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing. He is 5-feet, 9-inches tall; weighs approximately 200 pounds; and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Kasack's whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or go online at mosotips.com.
