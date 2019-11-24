Police seek information in fatal hit and run crash

The Norton Shores Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred early Sunday morning on eastbound Seaway Drive between Norton Avenue and Seminole. The crash occurred at approximately 12:44 a.m. and is still under investigation.
Norton Shores Police received the pedestrian hit and run call and located a 53-year-old female on the side of the road. The Muskegon Heights resident was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.
Vehicle parts were located near the victim, but at this time a description is unavailable for the hit and run vehicle. Police are looking to speak to the driver who fled the scene.
Anyone with information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.
