Police seek suspect in Holland-area unarmed robberies

Police are looking a suspect involved in two armed robberies on Holland's north side.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office first responded to an unarmed robbery shortly before midnight Thursday at the Roman Party Store, 394 Chicago Drive, Holland Township. A man wearing dark clothing, a mask over his face and gloves entered the store and demanded cash from the register, according to police.
The suspect, whose race is unknown, fled in an unknown direction. The suspect is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 6 feet, with a medium build.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and Holland Department of Public Safety officers responded, and a K-9 unit from the city department attempted to track the suspect. As that occurred, an additional robbery was reported a short distance away.
The second robbery was reported at about 12:26 a.m. Friday at the Shell gas station, 160 N. River Ave. The suspect described in the incident was the same as the earlier robbery, according to police. An additional K-9 track was attempted; however, the suspect wasn’t located.
The incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.