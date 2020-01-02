Police: Two teens swept off Holland pier, one still missing

HOLLAND — A 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were on a pier at Holland State Park late Wednesday night when a large wave swept them off and into the water.
Ottawa County Dispatch says it happened around 11:30 p.m. The boy was able to get out of the water on his own and find help. However, crews have not yet been able to locate the girl.
The Coast Guard and multiple other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. The Coast Guard deployed a boat, which was passing through the channel in hopes of locating the girl.
The Coast Guard, Park Township Fire and Zeeland Township all had drones on scene, as well as a helicopter flying northward.
Waves in the area were five to ten feet high and moving north, which was making the search process difficult, authorities said.
