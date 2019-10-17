Residents detain thief in West Olive Estates

OLIVE TWP. - West Olive Estates neighbors worked together to detain a suspect observed breaking into vehicles Wednesday night until police could arrive, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of the neighbors were hurt while apprehending the suspect – a 20-year-old Holland City man, Bennett said. Police apprehended a second suspect – an 18-year-old Holland Township man – as he tried to leave the mobile home park in a stolen vehicle.
Police responded to the mobile home community, located south of Stanton Street between 146th and 142nd avenues, at about 8:50 p.m., on a call of someone being detained for breaking into vehicles in front of homes in the area.
Further investigation revealed the two suspects had stolen the vehicle they were driving from an address in Holland Township, Bennett said. The pair had also broken into several cars in West Olive Estates during the evening.
The suspects were also in possession of several bicycles that had been stolen during a burglary last week from Cross Country Cycle, a Holland Township business located on Douglas Avenue.
Bennett said that at this point, several thousand dollars worth of property has been recovered, including six bicycles.
The investigation is continuing.
The names of the suspects will be released after they are arraigned.
