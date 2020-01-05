The search for two teenagers missing from separate incidents in Ottawa County last week continued as of Sunday, according to Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Sixteen-year-old Eliza Trainer, a resident from the east side of the state, has been missing since a wave swept her off the Holland pier into Lake Michigan late Wednesday night.
Hunter Klompstra, 18, has been missing since early Wednesday morning after leaving a New Years Eve party at a home in the 6100 block of Leonard Street in Polkton Township.
Family members stood vigil as searches were conducted along the Lake Michigan beach the last few days. Attempts to search the water have been thwarted by bad weather conditions.
A sheriff’s boat was on the big lake on Saturday for a short time using a sonar device to search for Trainer, but had to get off the water when it became unsafe for personnel, Bennett said.
“We will be continuing to monitor conditions,” Bennett said. “When appropriate, divers will be activated.”
Deputies and detectives continued a search along the Grand River on Friday for Klompstra, using a boat and dive team personnel.
On Thursday, family and friends joined police, firefighters and search and rescue team members in an attempt to find Klompstra.
Bennett said that detectives continue to speak to the people who were at the party when Klompstra was present. Tracking dogs have been used on several occasions throughout the last few days, he added.
The search will continue this week.
Anyone with information should contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or leave a tip online at mosotips.com.
