Security camera helps catch intruder

A 38-year-old man was arrested following a chase after he was observed on a security camera entering a Blendon Township home Monday morning.
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a home in the 5400 block of Stanton Street when the homeowner reported an intruder entering his residence.
The resident was not home at the time, but he was able to view the intruder through a doorbell camera that he recently had installed, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff’s Office. The same resident had been a victim of another home invasion a short time ago, the detective said.
Deputies, including a K-9 unit and the Tactical Team, responded to the scene with initial information that the suspect could be armed, Bennett said. When they arrived, they saw a man fleeing the area.
The K-9 unit eventually located the suspect less than a quarter-mile away, behind a residence on 56th Avenue.
The suspect suffered a minor injury when he fell while running from police, Bennett said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was then being lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.
At the time of his arrest, the suspect did not have a weapon, Bennett said.
The suspect’s name will be released following arraignment, which expected sometime Tuesday.
