The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Zeeland Police Department are partnering to collect donations for local families in need.
“We think this is a great opportunity to provide an outlet for people to give back to the community,” said Sgt. Ryan DeVries of the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re really happy to take any donations from the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.