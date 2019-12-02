Spring Lake Township murder victim identified

Police have identified the man killed in his Spring Lake Township home Sunday morning.
James Boone, 64, was found dead in his Pawnee Drive home after Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 7:24 a.m., said Capt. Mark Bennett.
A 25-year-old resident of the house called Ottawa County Central Dispatch and advised that he had just harmed his father, Bennett said.
Deputies found the elder man deceased and located his 25-year-old son walking down the road in the neighborhood. The son was apprehended with a blunt force object in his possession, Bennett said.
“That same object is thought to have been used in the homicide,” the captain said.
The 25-year-old man is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail awaiting official charges, as detectives continue looking into the events that led up to the killing.
The suspect’s name will be released after arraignment.
A forensic autopsy was performed at Spectrum Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids on Monday, “showing the manner of death to a homicide and the cause is multiple blunt force trauma,” Bennett said.
The incident remains under investigation.
