Victim named in fatal hit and run crash

NORTON SHORES — Police have released the name of the victim in an early Sunday morning hit and run crash on Seaway Drive.
Francis Houck, 53, of Muskegon Heights died at the scene, according to Norton Shores Police. The investigation into the incident continues.
Emergency crews responded to eastbound Seaway Drive between Norton Avenue and Seminole shortly after 12:44 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 24.
Police said that Houck was walking east on Seaway Drive when an unknown vehicle struck her.
Vehicle parts were located near the victim, and investigators are working on identifying a make and model of the fleeing vehicle. The police department is seeking the identity of the driver of the fleeing vehicle and any potential witnesses to the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norton Shores Police Department at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.
