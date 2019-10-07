Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers arrested a 20-year-old woman after she was involved in two crashes Monday night, police said.
Officers first responded to a rear-end hit and run crash shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Harbor Drive near the Coast Guard station.
Moments later Ottawa County Central Dispatch reported a possible car into house crash. This instead turned out to be a car into a wall.
Police said after leaving the scene of the first crash, the driver continued south on Harbor Drive and failed to make the 90-degree curve where Harbor turns onto Grand Avenue. The woman's vehicle slammed into a cement wall next to a new house.
Paramedics from North Ottawa Community Hospital checked the driver at the scene and she refused further treatment.
The victim of the first crash also went to the scene of the second crash and verified that it was the same vehicle, police said.
Officers put the woman through a series of field sobriety tests before placing her in handcuffs and taking her from the scene.
The intersection was blocked for about an hour following the crash.
