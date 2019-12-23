OLIVE TWP. — A Zeeland mother and her two children were seriously injured Monday morning when a semi truck crossed the centerline and hit her car head-on.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on 96th Avenue near Polk Street at 10:19 a.m.
The woman was pinned inside her 2006 Buick for an extended amount of time, according to Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters from Olive and Blendon township fire/rescue stations did the extrication. The 36-year-old woman was taken by the Aero-Med medical helicopter to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids and was in critical condition.
Her two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. They were in serious condition, Westveer said.
The investigation revealed that the driver of a double-trailer gravel truck, a 65-year-old South Haven man, was northbound on 96th Avenue. His trailers were empty at the time.
The semi driver encountered slowing and stopped traffic on 96th Avenue that was turning into the nearby Tyson Foods plant. The driver braked for traffic, causing his semi to veer into oncoming southbound traffic, Westveer said.
The Zeeland woman, who was traveling south on 96th, was unable to avoid the collision.
The truck driver was not injured.
The road was closed in the area for a few hours during investigation of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.