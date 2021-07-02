SPRING LAKE TWP. — After missing out on 2020's programs, the Spring Lake Recreation Commission is more than making up for lost time this summer.
Director Bill Core says that returning to the summer camps that have become a staple in the community have brought smiles back to the faces of its participants.
"Of course, we're happy to be back," Core said. He's helped run the basketball camp, as is the case for a number of the sports-related camps that have already taken place in June. "But the thing we've noticed most is that people are happy to be back and the kids are so happy to participate again."
The commission added a pair of new camps for this summer, a boys' volleyball camp and a dance camp that both took place in mid-June. A handful of camps are still on the schedule: a softball camp from July 12-14, beginner swim lessons from July 12-23 and a K-2 yoga program from July 12-15.
A junior theater expo for students in first through fourth grade is also scheduled for July 5-15, with shows on the 14th and 15th. Cross country runners will also get together from July 26-29.
"We've seen a pretty big jump in numbers this year," Core added. "I sense that people are ready to get back out and involved again."
The programs are funded by Spring Lake Public Schools, Spring Lake Township and Crockery Township. School facilities make up the lion's share of the venues used for the camps, while Core noted that community support has allowed the camps to increase in size and scope.
"They're the rock stars, they're the people who allow us to keep doing this," Core said. "The schools help us with facilities, and the support from everyone else means we can keep the camps affordable."
$20-25 prices have been a focus of the commission in order to keep the activities accessible for as many students as possible. The camps are also a chance for varsity coaches in a number of sports to help teach the game to younger generations. High school coaching staffs are involved with the majority of camps, while current student-athletes can help run drills and keep themselves involved.
Core also noted big increases for demand in both tennis and swim lessons after last year's offerings were canceled before they could get off the ground.
"We see it as a win-win," he said. "The programs benefit, and so do the kids."
