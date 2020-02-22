Spring Lake junior Jack Parker won a regional title on Saturday as four area wrestlers finished in top-four positions necessary to advance to March's individual finals.
Parker's 3-1 decision over Thornapple Kellogg's Zack Gibson secured a regional victory at 112 lbs. after a narrow 2-1 semifinal decision against Lowell's John Gordon.
Grand Haven's Trevor Rademaker, Fruitport's Crue Cooper and Spring Lake's Max Montgomery will also be at Ford Field in Detroit on March 6-7.
Montgomery reached the finals of the 103-lbs. weight class after a pair of decision victories. He lost the final by a 7-0 decision to Kellogg's Ashton Corton.
Cooper lost a match at 189-lbs. for the first time this year after losing an 8-5 decision to East Grand Rapids' John Shelton. Shelton remains undefeated at 47-0 this year.
Rademaker made a dramatic comeback to finish in third place of his 152-lbs. weight class. After a quarterfinal loss, Rademaker won a pair of decisions, including a 5-4 match against Jackson's Jaylon Riggins in a match that decided which wrestler would qualify for the state finals.
Rademaker rebounded to defeat Brighton's Aiden Brown in the third-place match after Brown had won a decision in the quarterfinal round.
The rest of Grand Haven's day was difficult to stomach. Five other wrestlers lost in consolation semifinals, one win away from state qualification. Hefzur Rahman defeated teammate Riley Rhone in an elimination match before dropping a decision in the next round.
Bronsen Jewell at 171-lbs., Luke Rokus at 189, Dayne Arnett at 215 and Logan Vining at 119 also lost in that round.
Spring Lake freshman Noah Vandrummell lost both his matches – he was pinned by Shelton in a quarterfinal before losing a 10-1 decision to Hamilton's Isaac Sterenberg.
Fruitport senior Connor Sykes dropped a crucial opening match to Zeeland East's Martin Landes by a 11-7 margin. After rebounding with a win in his second match, Kellogg's Kyron Zoet won an 8-4 decision to knock Sykes out in the consolation semifinal.
