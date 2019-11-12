Some area school closings are being reported due to weather conditions.
Many of the Ottawa County closings are in the Holland area.
Closings include:
Careerline Tech Center
Ottawa Area Center
OAISD Early On
Ottawa Area ISD Young Adult Services
Sheldon Pines
Delays include:
OAISD Education Services Center (delayed 2 hours)
