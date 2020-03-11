MUSKEGON — It may have been just a five-point game at half, but Spring Lake's second half more than made up for things.
The Lakers continued their red-hot stretch of basketball with a solid 63-40 victory over Montague. Lucas Lyyski led all scorers with 23 points, while Kaden George added 15 in his second game back from an ankle injury.
Both teams started the game cold from the field, Montague making their first field goal with 2:55 to play in the opening quarter and the Lakers nudging ahead into a 10-5 first-quarter lead.
Spring Lake would pick up the scoring slack to start the second quarter as Zach Keyser scored six straight points, but the game quieted down and the Lakers led 25-20 at the break.
Both ends of the court improved for Spring Lake in the second half. Lyyski got to work inside with a height advantage over a smaller Wildcat frontcourt, and George added a 3-pointer and driving layup as the offense clicked into gear. Lyyski, George and Sam Sheridan ended the third quarter on an 6-0 run that took Montague out of the game, improving upon a 10-point lead and sending Spring Lake into a 47-31 lead after three quarters.
Lyyski's two-handed dunk to break the Montague press swung the momentum firmly in favor of Spring Lake early in the final quarter, and there was even time for reserve guard Charlie Furton to knock down a 3-pointer in the closing moments.
Spring Lake will take on Fruitport at 7 p.m. Friday at Oakridge. The MHSAA's plans for spectators amid widespread coronavirus cancellations will be released by 10 a.m. Thursday.
