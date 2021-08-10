Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.