Spring Lake's Nick Krueger had already etched his name into some local golf history this summer, but a round at his home course of Spring Lake Country Club has a strong chance to stick long in the memory.
The 21-year-old and Grand Valley State golfer started his 2022 season by helping the Lakers reach the NCAA DII championships for just the fourth time in program history, where they finished 16th overall.
On July 1, he needed some late drama to win his first Michigan Amateur Championship, one of the most prestigious golf events in the state.
Now, on July 30, he carded a 62 at SLCC to set the new course record, breaking it by some distance – Grand Rapids' Luke Emrich had shot a 65 during a West Michigan PGA event within the last decade.
"There was nothing crazy, no long putts or hole outs," Krueger said. "Just 10 birdies and eight pars, I was just hitting some fairways and getting the ball in close, making it easy for myself."
He shot a front-nine 32 before turning on the afterburners on the back, birdieing three of the last four holes to shoot a 30 there.
There were no nerves on his end, as those birdies came after club professional Josh Lathwell had come by to play the last few holes with Krueger, Nick's father and a family friend.
"Josh came up on the 15th tee to finish out the round with us, and I knew after No. 13 that I had a good round going, that's one of the toughest stretches on the whole course."
It helped to know the course like the back of his hand – since his family started playing there nearly a decade ago, Nick figures he's played hundreds of rounds at SLCC.
"There was a tournament coming up, but going out there for the round was really just to stay sharp," Krueger said. "I had gone five-under on the front a few different times so it was nothing crazy, but I never really felt any nerves."
The 62 is just the latest in a strong stretch for Krueger, who was third among GVSU scorers when they took second place at NCAA regionals in Indiana back in May. Nick earned all-region honors for his 21st-place finish, and his best day at the national championships came on the final day at TPC Michigan, where he shot a 76 and finished tied for 87th overall.
He holed a 20-foot birdie putt to push his Michigan Amateur final to a 19th hole, where he defeated Patrick Deardorff of Eastern Michigan to win the 111th edition of the event.
"It's one of those you dream about having to make," he said. "It was pretty cool to be able to live that out in real life."
He credits an improved short game for the recent uptick in fortunes.
"I wasn’t hitting the ball too well in the spring," Krueger said. "So my short game improved and now it’s all come really good, especially my putting. It doesn’t happen too often when everything comes together like that, so it’s been a really good feeling."
