'It's humbling and it's flattering'

If there’s one thing a radio host can’t afford to lose, it’s his or her voice.
But due to a sudden onset of laryngitis, Eric Kaelin – owner, general manager and the only employee at Grand Haven’s WAWL (103.5 FM) – found himself without a voice last week.
Perhaps he got a little excited during his Friday’s basketball broadcast, or he got a bit too vocal during Saturday’s Jingle Bell Parade. Regardless, come lastSunday night, Kaelin knew he was in trouble.
“Sunday night, I’ll be honest, I was near tears,” he said. “I was emotional, because I was like, I don’t know what we’re going to do. All my interns were graduated. It’s just me. I’ve got nobody. My wife said, ‘You always figure it out.’”
When he got into his office early Monday morning, Kaelin still couldn’t talk, and his listeners noticed. He received several text messages asking him why he wasn’t live on the air.
“I put a thing on Facebook, ‘I’ve got laryngitis, I can’t talk – and just putting it out there, does anyone want to come down and read a weather forecast?’” he said.
It was more of a joke than a plea of desperation. Regardless, Kaelin’s listeners – many of them friends, but many others whom he had never met – came to the rescue.
“I was figuring, nobody’s going to respond,” he said. “The next thing you know, everyone’s responding.”
Over the course of the next three days, dozens of people visited WAWL’s studio on Jackson Street next door to Rycenga Lumber. Less than 12 hours after his Lakers won their season-opener, Spring Lake boys basketball coach Bill Core was in the studio to read the previous night’s sports scores.
Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis visited to read the weather, and couldn’t resist his chance to take a shot at Kaelin.
“Good morning, Tri-Cities, it’s a Christmas miracle,” McGinnis said. “God finally gave Eric laryngitis so we don’t have to listen to him this holiday season – a little break for you and me.”
That started a trend that others followed. Dave Palmer, who for years headed up Walk the Beat, also jumped at the opportunity to have some fun at Kaelin’s expense.
“Hey, everybody, it’s Dave Palmer here at 103.5 WAWL filling in for Eric Kaelin, who is down in the dumps,” Palmer said. “He doesn’t sound good and he doesn’t look any better.”
Even Kaelin’s doctor got into the act.
“It’s Matt Check (and) I’m a doctor at Mercy Health Physician Partners and I take care of Eric,” he said. “And much to all of your disappointment, I’m trying to get that voice back for him.”
Kaelin said a lesson he learned early in his radio days is that the best way to run a great station is to include the people in the community – “radio for the people, by the people,” he said. This week’s experience reinforced that.
“It’s very humbling, to be honest with you, that people think enough of this station and feel sorry enough for me to want to come down here and help,” Kaelin said. “And they’re not radio people. It’s hard, people are scared. They’re not used to it and they don’t want to mess up. I get that. I don’t want them to feel bad or embarrassed, so we edit out their mistakes, we do it again. We go back and listen, make sure they sound right, because they’re going to tell all their friends about it.”
Kaelin’s friend, Kenny Baumgardner, texted at one point and said he was having a blast listening to hear who would be the next person on the air.
“It’s humbling and it’s flattering,” Kaelin said. “I think it’s really cool that people took five minutes of their day to come down here and do a weather forecast, do the sports scores. It’s been fun.”
