Major sports networks have resorted to games of HORSE. Video games are being broadcast on cable instead of their usual home on Twitch. All that’s to say, with live sports off the table, programming is getting a little thin.
That should give sports fans across the state a chance to go back and pick out their favorite moments to relive.
Whether it’s a YouTube clip of grainy VCR footage or beautiful HD footage, the coronavirus has tipped the hand of a few professional leagues. The NFL was formerly notorious for tightly sealing off its archives; now, they’ve been replaying full games live on YouTube almost daily.
We’ve listed off fifteen options here, both good and bad memories for some. Grabbing a bowl of popcorn and laying back in your recliner is highly recommended.
Michigan basketball wins it all: The 1989 national championship game between Michigan and Seton Hall saw Glen Rice scorch the nets during his record-setting tournament run, and Rumeal Robinson step to the free throw line with a chance to win it all for the Wolverines.
Steve Yzerman’s Game 7 game winner: One of the most dramatic wins in Detroit sports history, the Wings and the Blues were deadlocked in double overtime during the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs. Enter Steve Yzerman, whose slap shot from just inside the blue line gave the Wings a thrilling win.
The “Brawl in Hockeytown”: To say the Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche didn’t like each other in the late 1990s is a huge understatement. Those ill feelings bubbled over in their game on March 26, 1997, in a game peppered with fights.
Tigers win the World Series: Every Tigers fan remembers Game 5 of the 1984 World Series, when Kirk Gibson smashing a home run off Goose Gossage to secure the series for the Tigers.
The “Miracle at Michigan”: The Michigan-MSU football game from 2015 will rank among the most iconic finishes of all time. By now, you likely can picture the punt block and Sean McDonough’s memorable call. But the 59 minutes of football that came before it get lost in the shuffle. A very well-played game.
Jordan Rules: The Pistons won the NBA Finals in 1989, sweeping the Lakers in four games. The best series that year, however, came in the Eastern Conference Finals, when the Pistons battled Michael Jordan and the Bulls.
A Masters meltdown: CBS recently replayed Tiger Woods’ 2019 victory over the weekend on what would have been Masters week. If you have already seen Tiger’s win too many times in the past year, we suggest 2016’s final round. Jordan Spieth held a five-shot lead heading into the final nine holes of the tournament before a spectacular collapse.
1998 Rose Bowl: Michigan capped off its undefeated 1997 season with a win over Ryan Leaf and the Washington State Cougars in the 1998 Rose Bowl. Charles Woodson starred on both offense and defense for Michigan, and his talents were on full display in this game.
Phelps wins eight golds: The 2008 Beijing Olympics became the Games of Michael Phelps, who won more gold medals than any single athlete in a single year. There were plenty of world records along the way, plus two or three races that were decided by hundredths of a second. Also a worthy rewatch: the 2008 gymnastics team event, a close race between China and the U.S. that was later vacated due to questions about age of the Chinese team.
Braylon Edwards breaks MSU’s heart: In late October, 2004, Michigan State looked to be firmly in control if its in-state battle against Michigan, until quarterback Drew Stanton went down with an injury. After that, Michigan turned things around, with wide receiver Braylon Edwards making several incredible catches along the way.
Tigers going to the World Series: Game 4 of the 2006 ALCS came to a thrilling end when Magglio Ordonez blasted a walk-off home run to beat the A’s, sending the Tigers to the World Series for the first time since 1984.
Barry Sanders highlights: Lions fans know that watching games over again is a bad idea … they were mostly a disappointment the first time around; why would we want to see them again? But Barry Sanders was worth watching. Look up his highlight videos, sit back and enjoy.
Houston, we have a problem: Michigan basketball reached the Final Four, and eventually came up short against Villanova, in the 2018 NCAA tournament. But the Wolverines nearly lost in the second round of the tournament. Houston had U-M on the ropes, but Jordan Poole’s falling-down 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Michigan one of its most memorable wins of all time.
Tom Izzo in March: Take your pick here when it comes to famous Spartan Final Four runs. There’s 2000’s “Flintstones” national champions, or 2019’s upset of Duke in the Elite Eight. 2010’s run includes a buzzer-beater win against Maryland in the second round.
Tennis, anyone?: There are three Wimbledon finals you can pick from: 2008’s Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal clash, a five-setter that is probably the best tennis match of all time, or last summer’s matchup between Federer and Novak Djokovic. They’re time-killers, both clocking in at over three and a half hours long, and also well played. On the women’s side, there’s 2005’s final between Venus Williams and Lindsey Davenport – one of the longest women’s matches of all time.
