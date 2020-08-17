GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Just over 12 hours after the MHSAA postponed the football season, Grand Haven coach Mike Farley addressed his team.
It was a meeting that he knew he might have had to have all summer, after the state’s athletic association continued to push back and change the calendar in hopes of finding positive news. Instead, Monday was an uncomfortably quiet day for practice fields across the state.
“We will get through this and be stronger for it,” Farley said of the meeting Saturday morning. “The MHSAA will have more for us this week as to what we can do in the lead up to the spring.”
Publicly, football staffs around the state tried to project an air of calmness and confidence about playing in the fall. Students were told to focus in on the practices themselves, not if they might be canceled.
Meanwhile, coaches were privately perplexed about the state’s decisions, seeing the MHSAA as proverbially kicking the can down the road. Coaches like to plan out their season schedule months in advance – something that was next to impossible to do with new guidelines coming in every couple weeks.
For players, this was something that they saw coming, even if they didn’t want it to happen.
Players from both Grand Haven and Spring Lake had just received pads and equipment on Friday before having to turn around and turn them in – the Buccaneers at their meeting Saturday morning and the Lakers on Monday morning.
“It’s disappointing,” Spring Lake running back Steve Ready said. “It’s tough news, but we all kind of knew this was a possibility. Coach [Dan Start] talked to us about what the MHSAA might let us do this fall and the potential of having that spring season. It’s been a tough couple days.”
It may be easy to say, but the hope for many players is to use the extra time off as a good thing.
“Everyone was disappointed,” Ready said. “We can take it for what it is, and we see it as getting six more months to improve and get better. We’d rather hear that the season is postponed than canceled.”
With the seasons for sports like cross country and tennis starting in the coming days, Ready believes most of his teammates will opt to prepare for their winter sports.
“The way the calendar works, the only option for a lot of us is just to do cross country,” he said. “I don’t know how many of our guys will go and do that, just because the training is so different.”
In the long run, the MHSAA’s decision should be beneficial for football players in terms of getting a season at all. While official plans for a spring season won’t be released until later this week, more time will give time for the virus to slow down and for public health experts to get things right.
Ready knows this. That’s why despite the disappointment, he’s more than willing to be patient if it means he can suit up with his teammates at some point in his senior year.
“We’re used to playing football in the fall,” Ready said. “We’re just going to be grateful to get out there whenever we can and start practicing. I’m looking forward to that a lot.”
