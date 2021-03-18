Grand Haven senior Jack Bewalda celebrates his pregame introduction during senior night at Grand Haven High School on Thursday night. Bewalda scored in the waning moments of the game, giving all three seniors at least one score in the game.
Grand Haven junior Bashir Neely scores two of his ten total points in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's win over East Kentwood.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Grand Haven's Landon Vanbeek was one of three seniors on senior night to score at least one bucket in Thursday night's win over East Kentwood. Vanbeek recorded eleven total points in the game.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
GRAND HAVEN – In the waning moments of Grand Haven’s boys final home game of the 2021 season, there was just one senior left that hadn’t recorded a bucket.
With just over 20 seconds to play, senior Jack Bewalda snatched a loose ball underneath the basket and flicked it up off the backboard as it bounced around and dropped through the net. Bewalda was one of three seniors who all scored in their last home game as Buccaneers. The other two seniors, LJ Barber and Landon Vanbeek, connected on a triples in the midst of a 15-0 during the second quarter that gave the Bucs a double digit advantage, as they never gave it back in a 62-47 rout of East Kentwood.
