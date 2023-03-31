Ian Ziska, the head professional at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven, Michigan, is the 2023 PGA Merchandiser of the Year in the public category. The award recognizes PGA professionals who have excelled in business and merchandising in the promotion of golf.
Ziska oversees the retail operation at American Dunes, while offering a widespread collection of some of the most patriotic gear in golf, with profits from all purchases supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation. With a keen eye for merchandising, Ziska takes pride in designing creative displays that showcase patriotism, innovative styles and new trends.
